ISRAELS 98TH DIVISION WITHDRAWS FROM NORTHERN GAZA

The Israeli army withdrew its 98th Division from northern Gaza on Thursday, with local media suggesting the move could mark the approaching end of its ground offensive.

"Today, in accordance with operational planning and the combat timeline, the 98th Division has completed its mission in the northern Gaza Strip after intense combat and is now preparing for additional missions," the army said on X.

It claimed the division had been engaged in operations in the Shejaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods in recent weeks, following earlier combat in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. No replacement forces were announced.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth described the withdrawal as a sign that the military may soon declare the controversial ground campaign over, amid growing criticism that it failed to defeat Hamas or achieve its stated goals.

Launched on May 17, the offensive has forcibly displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south, with Israeli forces maintaining control of areas they occupied.

The 98th Division, known as the "Fire Division," is an elite unit of paratroopers and commandos. It has been repeatedly deployed and withdrawn since Israel's war on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,200 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





