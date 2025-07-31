Egyptian, Sudanese FM discuss efforts to achieve peace in Sudan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to achieve peace in Sudan in a phone call Wednesday with his Sudanese counterpart Omar Siddiq.

The two sides reviewed "Egypt's efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and preserving the resources of the Sudanese people, including discussions within the framework of the international quartet on Sudan, in which Egypt is engaged," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's ongoing support for "Sudan's sovereignty, national institutions and the unity and territorial integrity of the country," emphasizing Egypt's rejection of "any steps that would threaten Sudan's unity."

Siddiq expressed his appreciation for "Egypt's continued support for Sudan's sovereignty and security" and voiced his aspiration to "further develop bilateral relations between the two countries," the statement added.

On Saturday, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), announced the formation of a parallel government led by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The RSF and several allied groups signed a charter in Kenya on Feb. 22 to establish a parallel government in Sudan.

The army and the RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.





