American nurse urges Trump’s Mideast Envoy Witkoff to visit Gaza himself

An American nurse currently volunteering in the Gaza Strip has urged US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East to visit the region so he can see the situation there firsthand.

In a social media video addressing the envoy, Steve Witkoff, the nurse said Thursday that she has been working at a hospital in Gaza since the beginning of July.

"If Mr. Witkoff is going to come to Israel, then I would invite him to come inside Gaza. Come inside and take a look for yourself," Elidalis Burgos said.

"Don't believe what other people are saying. Take a look with your own eyes," she urged.

"I'll be happy to walk you through the halls here and show you the type of patients, we're treating, seeing the displaced people. Patients outside, because the hospital's so packed," Burgos said.

"Come see for yourself and don't take my word for it, come look with your own eyes," she added.

Witkoff is expected to visit Israel to discuss the situation in Gaza, where intense Israeli attacks and a blockade have led to a major humanitarian catastrophe, according to reports in the US and international media, as well as many NGOs and humanitarian groups.

Witkoff is also reportedly expected to visit one of the distribution centers in Gaza run by the controversial US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which many have called a death trap for the Gazans, with over 1,000 Palestinians seeking aid killed since May.





