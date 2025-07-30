YouTube included in Australia’s social media ban

Starting in December, children under 16 will be prohibited from creating accounts on YouTube, in addition to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Snapchat.

Young people will still be able to watch YouTube videos, but they will not be allowed to upload content or interact with the platform using personal accounts.

YouTube, owned by Google, argued that the platform provides "benefit and value" to children and should not be classified as a social media platform.

"NO PLACE FOR ALGORITHMS TARGETING OUR CHILDREN"



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the decision, saying: "Social media is harming our kids. Australian parents should know we stand with them." He noted that while the ban isn't a complete solution, it would make a meaningful difference.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant had recommended YouTube be included last month, stating that children aged 10–15 most frequently encounter "harmful content" on the platform.