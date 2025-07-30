WHO moves 10 trucks of medical aid to Gaza amid soaring health needs

A truck carrying aid to Gaza makes its way to the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, 29 July 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has moved 10 trucks loaded with essential medical supplies in Gaza, the organization's chief announced Wednesday.

"WHO has moved 10 trucks from Al-Arish in Egypt to the Kerem Shalom crossing for Gaza, carrying essential medicines, laboratory and water testing supplies," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

He said more aid is on the way, noting that "two additional trucks with medical supplies, along with 12 pallets of blood products, are expected tomorrow."

All WHO aid will be transferred into Gaza, together with "3 trucks with medical supplies from health partners," Tedros noted.

"The health needs in Gaza are immense," he said, underlining that "a continuous flow of medical supplies is critical."

Tedros once again called for unimpeded humanitarian access and a halt to hostilities: "We continue to call for sustained, safe, and unhindered access for medical aid into and across Gaza and for a ceasefire."

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2 has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and worsening already dire conditions in the enclave.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,000 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages. A total of 154 people, including 89 children, have died of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza since October 2023.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.