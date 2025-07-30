‘Many signs’ Ukraine war could be suspended soon, says Polish premier

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday that while there are increasing signs the war in Ukraine may soon be suspended, Poland must remain vigilant and continue strengthening its defense capabilities.

Speaking at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Warsaw, Tusk emphasized that any potential halt in fighting would not alter Poland's defense posture, the Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

"There is a good chance, there are many signs indicating that the Russia-Ukraine war may at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way," he said.

He warned that Poland must maintain a state of readiness regardless of developments on the Russia-Ukraine front.

"Poland must be ready to defend itself regardless of developments on the Russia-Ukraine front. And we cannot waste a single hour or day in this race for a modern army," Tusk added.