China says Russia-US ties contribute to peace and stability in the world

As Russia and the US reengage, China on Tuesday said bilateral ties between the two countries "contribute to world peace."

"Russia and the US are permanent members of the UN Security Council and influential major countries," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing. "China welcomes the improvements in Russia-US ties which contribute to peace and stability in the world."

Relations between the US and Russia hit a record low over Russia's war in Ukraine, among other issues.

But US President Donald Trump, since the beginning of his second term in January, has reengaged with Russia, particularly to end the Ukraine war that has been ongoing since February 2022.

The countries held talks in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, and decided to restore staffing levels at diplomatic missions and also pursue joint economic opportunities.

Trump on Monday threatened Russia with sanctions and secondary tariffs if Moscow does not end the Ukraine war in "about 10 or 12 days," much earlier than a previous deadline. His previous deadline of 50 days would have fallen around early September.





