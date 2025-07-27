News World Australian PM: Israel 'quite clearly' breaching international law

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that Israel was "quite clearly" breaching international law in the Gaza Strip, but Canberra was not planning to recognise a Palestinian state "imminently."



"The civilian casualties and deaths in Gaza are completely unacceptable, it's completely indefensible," Albanese told Australian broadcaster ABC.



"Quite clearly it is a breach of international law to stop food being delivered, which was a decision that Israel made in March," Albanese said, though he said formal assessments of breaches would "play out their course."



"International law says that you can't hold innocent people responsible for what is a conflict," he continued.



Asked whether Australia is planning to follow in France's footsteps and recognize Palestine as a state in the near future, Albanese said that his government would not make such a move "imminently."



"You need to recognize a Palestinian state as part of moving forward," the Australian premier said.



"How do you ensure that a Palestinian state operates in an appropriate way which does not threaten the existence of Israel?"



"And so we won't do any decision as a gesture, we will do it as a way forward if the circumstances are met," Albanese said.



"Hamas can have no role in a future state," he added.



French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France would recognize Palestine as a state in September.



Almost 150 UN member states already recognize Palestinian statehood. However, important Western countries are not among them, including the UN veto powers the United States and the United Kingdom.



The war in Gaza has claimed more than 53,000 Palestinian lives, according to the Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned the population is at risk of famine.



Israel on Saturday announced it would implement "humanitarian pauses" to allow the distribution of aid in some areas of the Gaza Strip.











