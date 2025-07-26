Qatar’s Air Force One gift deal to US nears completion

The US and Qatar are days from finalizing an agreement for the transfer of a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the Pentagon that is intended for future use as Air Force One, according to communication reviewed by The Washington Post.

A memorandum of understanding, dated July 7 and signed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defense Minister Soud bin Abulrahaman Al-Thani, describes the plane as an unconditional "donation" to the US Department of Defense.

Sources familiar with the deal, however, said it is awaiting final approval following requested updates.

Once completed, the US Air Force will begin renovating the aircraft, a process expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and take years.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers renovations would cost less than $400 million and take under a year -- claims disputed by some Democrats.

The deal sparked controversy after the Trump administration announced it in the spring.

Critics questioned the legality and practicality of the donation, especially amid reports that the plane might later be transferred to Trump's presidential library.

Hegseth declined to disclose renovation costs at a Senate hearing, citing national security, prompting sharp criticism from Democratic Sen. Jack Reed.

"Why can't it be revealed in this setting?" Reed asked, expressing concern about transparency and budgeting.

The Pentagon reportedly plans to pull funding from the delayed Sentinel missile program to finance the plane's refurbishment, with additional budget adjustments included in a recently passed $150 billion defense package.

The final agreement, which emphasizes compliance with US and Qatari laws, does not limit future use of the aircraft beyond stating it must follow American legal standards.

Previous language specifying US Air Force custody was removed during negotiations after objections from Washington.

Talks on the aircraft began in December, with Trump expressing frustration about delays in Boeing's $3.9 billion replacement project for Air Force One.

Qatar later offered the jet as a gift. In May, the Pentagon claimed the deal was complete, but internal legal reviews prolonged the process.





