Thai-Cambodia border crisis escalates with exchange of gunfire

Thai and Cambodian troops clashed on Thursday in a disputed area of their border, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the latest clash, officials and local media reported.

Thailand's military deployed an F-16 fighter jet against Cambodia's armed forces as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes that have killed at least two civilians, the Thai Inquirer reported, citing Thai Royal Army.

One of the six aircraft F-16 fighter jets that Thailand readied to deploy along the disputed border fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target.

"We have used air power against military targets as planned," Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon told reporters.

The army later confirmed all F-16s returned home safely.

Cambodian armed forces also launched a counteroffensive against Thai troops early Thursday, Khmer Times reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

"Cambodia has always stood by its principle of resolving disputes through peaceful means," Prime Minister Hun Manet said. "But in this situation, we have no choice but to respond with military force against the armed aggression."

The latest clash occurred a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

Thailand's military accused Cambodian troops of firing at a Thai army base in an area near the ancient Ta Muen Thom Temple-which lies in disputed territory in the south of Thailand's Surin province, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Thai Royal Army.

The Cambodian Defense Ministry said its troops had acted in self-defense after an unprovoked incursion from Thai soldiers.

Meanwhile, two Thai villagers were killed and two others injured in a Cambodian rocket attack on a border development center in Karb Choeng district of Surin this morning, Thailand's public broadcaster said.

The Thai army denounced Cambodia for firing rockets at the center. It said that two BM-21 rockets, fired by Cambodian forces, smashed into the community center at 9.40 a.m. (02.40 GMT). The people in the center were immediately evacuated.

CAMBODIA DOWNGRADES DIPLOMATIC TIES

Cambodia on Thursday said it is downgrading diplomatic ties with Thailand to the lowest level and recalled all of its diplomatic staff from Bangkok, Khmer Times reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

All Cambodian diplomatic staff stationed at the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok have been ordered to return home.

It comes a day after Thailand expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Phnom Penh over the landmine explosion incident.

Tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.