Greece, Egypt leaders talk bilateral and regional matters

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed bilateral and regional matters in a phone call, the former's office said in a statement on Thursday.

The leaders exchanged views on regional developments, with emphasis on the situation in Gaza as well as Libya.

They also addressed the need to strengthen cooperation on migration, which is becoming a critical issue for Athens in the face of ongoing migrant influx from Libya.

"The Prime Minister, and the President of Egypt underlined the importance of continued cooperation and coordination between the two countries on issues concerning maritime zones in the Eastern Mediterranean for the benefit of security and stability in the region," the statement added.

Mitsotakis and Sisi also reviewed the latest developments regarding the ancient Monastery of Saint Catherine in Sinai, an important religious site for Greek Orthodox religion whose autonomy was expropriated by an Egyptian court in late May in a shocking move to Greece.



