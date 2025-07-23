UK calls new MoU a 'major step' towards exporting Typhoon fighters to Türkiye

The UK and Türkiye have agreed on a "big step" towards the export of Typhoon fighter jets, an official UK statement said after the defense chiefs of both countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Istanbul on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UK Ministry of Defence said that a multibillion-pound export deal of Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye is a "significant step closer today," following the signing of an agreement that will also strengthen the UK-Türkiye partnership.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and UK Defense Secretary John Healey on Wednesday signed the MoU during the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on Türkiye's acceptance as a Eurofighter Typhoon operator.

The statement noted that the agreement strengthens NATO's collective deterrence and builds on years of defense cooperation and growing industrial ties between the UK and Türkiye.

"Negotiations on the potential deal with Türkiye will now continue over the coming weeks," it noted, adding that it would be the first export order the UK has secured for Typhoon since 2017.

"Signing a multi-billion export deal with Türkiye ... will bolster our vital defence industry, deliver on our Plan for Change and keep us and our allies safer during these uncertain times," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

For his part, Healey said: "Equipping Türkiye with Typhoons would strengthen NATO's collective defence, and boost both our countries' industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come."

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems added: "This Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Türkiye and the UK underscores the importance of their long-standing defence co-operation through NATO and the critical role Typhoon plays in security and defence in Europe and the Middle East."

In a separate statement regarding the meeting of the two defense chiefs, the UK Ministry of Defence said both ministers underscored the importance of the two countries' "longstanding defence cooperation," including collaboration through NATO and growing ties in the defense industry and security.

"Both Ministers committed to deepening this strategic partnership in support of the Alliance's collective deterrence," it added.

The statement noted that the two nations continue to make "excellent progress" on the export of Eurofighter Typhoon, describing it as "the start of a new chapter" in the UK-Türkiye partnership.

"Welcoming Türkiye as a Typhoon operator would build on the bonds of friendship developed over many decades between key NATO Allies and would be a significant step towards enhancing Türkiye's advanced combat air capabilities," read the statement.

Meanwhile, the German weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday that the German Federal Security Council has approved Türkiye's preliminary request for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

The report noted that the council approved Türkiye's request submitted in March 2023 and that the aircraft will be manufactured in the UK using parts supplied from Germany.