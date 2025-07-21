Trump slams Biden after illegal immigrant is accused of shooting CBP officer in New York City

US President Donald Trump criticized former President Joe Biden on Sunday after a Dominican national previously released into the United States under the Biden administration was accused of shooting an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in Manhattan.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."

The suspect, 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, was arrested near San Luis, Arizona in April 2023 and later released, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS confirmed that Nunez has a criminal history, including an active kidnapping warrant in Massachusetts and multiple felony arrests.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Sunday that Nunez had prior arrests for assault, robbery and violating an order of protection and was linked to a January stabbing.

"He has inflicted violence in our city, and once he is charged for last night's crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," Adams said.

The CBP officer was reportedly sitting in Riverside Park on Saturday night when Nunez and another suspect approached on a scooter and attempted a robbery. The officer exchanged gunfire and both men were injured. Police said the officer is expected to recover.

Trump praised the officer's response, saying he "bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage."

DHS confirmed it has since lodged a detainer against Nunez, who walked into a hospital after the shooting and was later taken into custody.

"The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders…we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That's how evil and dangerous they are!" Trump concluded his post.