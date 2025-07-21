News World China threatens retaliation over EU sanctions ahead of summit

China's government on Monday threatened to retaliate after the European Union sanctioned Chinese companies and banks in its newest round of measures against Russia. Beijing stated it would take unspecified "countermeasures" in response.

Despite repeated objections, the EU included Chinese companies in the 18th sanctions package against Russia and sanctioned two Chinese financial institutions on the basis of on "trumped-up charges," the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing said on Monday.



The ministry said that Beijing was unhappy about the EU's move and would take measures to protect the rights of its companies and financial institutions.



The statement comes ahead of a summit between the EU and China on Thursday in Beijing, in which European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang.



On Friday, the 27 EU member states agreed an 18th sanctions package targeting Russia for invading Ukraine. The long list of punitive measures also included several Chinese companies which the EU said were found to have directly or indirectly supported Russia's war.









