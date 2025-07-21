China issues highest alert over incoming typhoon

China on Monday issued the highest level of emergency alert in the wake of incoming typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, officials said.

The typhoon is likely to hit southern Guangdong province, which witnessed massive dark clouds ahead of predicted heavy rainfall.

Weather officials say the rainfall will continue for the next three days, Xinhua News reported.

Local authorities have been directed to take measures against rainstorms and related risks like floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging.

The typhoon hit the southern Hailing Island of China on Sunday.

Before approaching southern China, the typhoon hit both ground and air transportation in Taiwan and Hong Kong, causing landslides, road blockages, and temporary suspension of train and flight operations.