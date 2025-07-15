RUSSIAN, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS TEHRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAM ON SIDELINES OF SCO MEETING IN CHINA

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the crisis around Iran's nuclear program at a meeting in Tianjin, China.

Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties continued their exchange of views on issues related to the regional and international agendas that are of mutual interest. Once again, emphasis was placed on the importance of resolving the crisis around Iran's nuclear program exclusively through politico-diplomatic means in accordance with international law norms," it said.

The ministers agreed on future contacts at various levels, the ministry noted.

The meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Tianjin serves as a preparatory stage for the SCO summit, scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in the same city.

Addressing a news conference following the meeting, Lavrov emphasized that no concrete evidence has ever been presented proving Iran's possession of nuclear weapons.

He further highlighted the legitimate right of nations to enrich uranium for peaceful energy purposes.

Lavrov noted that discussions with partners will continue regarding measures aimed at safeguarding these rights, exploring potential diplomatic solutions, and negotiating options available.

He also stressed that SCO member states support Iran's right to develop its peaceful nuclear program.

Asked if Tehran had requested Moscow's assistance in repairing Iranian facilities damaged in the June 13 US and Israeli bomb attacks, Lavrov said Russia had not received any such requests.