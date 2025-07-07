TRUMPS MEDIA FIRM LAUNCHES GLOBAL TV STREAMING SERVICE

US President Donald Trump's media firm Trump Media announced Monday that it launched the global TV streaming service Truth+ platform.

"Streaming channels and video on demand content are now available globally on Truth+ apps for iOS and Android devices, on the Web, and on Truth+ apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku connected TVs," Trump Media said in a statement.

Also, the statement said that the flagship Newsmax channel is now available on all international Truth+ apps and on the Web, which will contribute to Newsmax's ongoing international expansion efforts.

Truth+ apps will become available globally for LG and Samsung connect TVs as the apps are approved. Truth+ apps can be downloaded from the relevant app stores around the world.

"Trump Media anticipates that, as the global Truth+ rollout progresses, the Company will continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while collecting input from users and will announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete," the statement said.

Trump Media's CEO Devin Nunes said: "There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we're laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary."

Trump Media is the operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi.

The company has been expanding its reach recently in the tech sector.

Last month, Trump Media announced the launch of a new cellular service, "T1 Mobile," and a new smartphone called "T1 Phone."

It also filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).