Thousands without power as rains, winds lash southeastern Australia

Heavy rain and wind have left thousands of Australians without power while numerous flights were canceled in the coastal state of New South Wales, local media reported Wednesday.

Various parts of the New South Wales central and south coasts were hit by a low-pressure system causing damaging winds and heavy rainfall, the country's ABC News reported.

Authorities also issued emergency warnings for flash floods in multiple regions as strong winds damaged the power supply system, leaving around 35,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

The wind and heavy rain also affected flights at Sydney airport, with more than a dozen domestic flights canceled or delayed, along with some international flights to New Zealand, China, and India, according to the broadcaster.

Water NSW also warned that the Warragamba dam is approaching its full capacity and is likely to experience a moderate spill overnight as smaller Sydney dams such as Cataract, Nepean, Cordeaux, Avon, and Woronora already started spilling overnight.

Severe weather continues to batter New South Wales, following a string of damaging events along Australia's east coast early this year.

In May, Australian authorities said 10,000 properties were damaged by record flooding in New South Wales while some 50,000 people were affected and five lost their lives.