US to host Quad foreign ministers next week

The US will host foreign ministers of the Quad group of nations next week in Washington.

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Thomas Pigott said on Thursday that Secretary Rubio will host foreign ministers from Australia, India, and Japan for the 2025 Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 1st in Washington.

"The Secretary's first diplomatic engagement was with the Quad, and next week's summit builds on that momentum to advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," Pigott said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Friday said that he is going to attend the Quad meeting.

"Our objective is the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we intend to promote practical cooperation in extensive areas, including maritime security, economic security and cyber security," he told reporters during a news conference in Tokyo.

The last Quad meeting was held in Washington in January ahead of the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.