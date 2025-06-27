US secretary of state likely to make 1st trip to Japan next month

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to make his first trip to Japan early next month, the Japanese local media reported Friday.

Rubio is also expected to make his way to South Korea after Japan to meet with senior officials, as well as to Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, said Kyodo News citing an unnamed Japanese government source.

ASEAN foreign ministers will gather in Kuala Lumpur for their annual meeting on July 9.

The visits will follow the Quad meeting set in Washington, DC next week.

Rubio is scheduled to host foreign ministers from Australia, India, and Japan for the 2025 Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 1.





