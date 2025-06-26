FBI adds first alleged Tren de Aragua leader to Ten Most Wanted list

The FBI said it has added an alleged senior leader of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, CNN reported Wednesday.

Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, also known as "El Viejo" (The Old Man), is the first member of the transnational gang to be included on the FBI's top fugitives list.

"Serrano is wanted for providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and international cocaine distribution," the agency said on Tuesday.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to Mosquera Serrano's arrest and/or conviction. The 37-year-old is accused of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Colombia for distribution in the US and of aiding a foreign terrorist group, it noted.

According to the FBI, Tren de Aragua -- also referred to as TdA -- is a violent criminal organization that has expanded beyond Venezuela's borders and is involved in drug, human, and weapons trafficking, as well as other forms of organized crime in the US.



