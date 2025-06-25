Turkish president meets with UK premier on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit in The Hague.

The closed-door meeting took place at the World Forum convention center, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, the president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential adviser on foreign policy and security, and Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

Erdogan is holding a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.





