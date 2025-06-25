Erdogan meets with German chancellor on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit in The Hague.

The closed-door meeting took place at the World Forum convention center.

During the meeting, the president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential adviser on foreign policy and security, and Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

Erdogan is holding a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.





