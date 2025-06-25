NATO leaders gather to discuss historic hike in defense spending

NATO leaders on Wednesday gathered in The Hague for a historic summit aimed at strengthening the alliance amid growing global threats, as Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed that all member states allocate 5% of GDP to defense spending.

In his opening speech, Rutte described the current security environment as "dangerous" for the alliance's 1 billion citizens, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, rising terrorism, and technological challenges.

NATO is on the verge of taking "decisions leading to an unprecedented increase in our collective defense spending and a new financial balance in our alliance," he said.

"In the face of this, we stand together, united in NATO, the most powerful defensive alliance in world history," Rutte stressed.

"Our enduring commitment to Article Five, that an attack on one is an attack on all, sends a powerful message," he added.

The proposed 5% defense spending target marks a significant shift from the current 2% benchmark, aiming to bolster core defense capabilities and security-related investments.

Rutte said this move is necessary to resource NATO's operational plans and boost overall readiness.

"This also makes NATO fairer," he added.

"For too long, one ally, the United States, carried too much of the burden. That changes today," he said.

Rutte also praised US President Donald Trump for driving the conversation on burden-sharing.

"President Trump, Dear Donald, you made this change possible," he said, noting that European allies have already increased spending by $1 trillion since 2016, with more expected under the new plan.





