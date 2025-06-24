Trump: Please do not violate the ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump made a new statement on social media regarding the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump announced that the ceasefire had officially come into effect and issued a warning to both sides.

"The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it," Trump said, signing off his message as "President of the United States."

In another statement, Trump noted that both Israel and Iran had reached out to him almost simultaneously regarding achieving peace.

Emphasizing that the biggest winners at the end of the process would be the people of the world and the Middle East, Trump said:

"Both countries will see tremendous love, peace, and prosperity in their future."

Highlighting the importance of maintaining peace, Trump said that the parties would gain much if they stayed on the path of truth and righteousness — but could face heavy consequences if they did not.

He concluded his statement by saying, "God bless you both," and called on both parties to take responsibility to ensure the ceasefire becomes permanent.