President Erdogan to attend NATO summit

This year's NATO summit will be held in the Netherlands. Heads of state and government from the 32 member countries and partner nations are gathering in The Hague.

President Erdoğan will attend the summit, which has a packed agenda. Although the summit is organized under the theme of deterrence and defense, recent developments in the Middle East are expected to dominate the agenda. Erdoğan will deliver his messages during the leaders' session on Wednesday.

As global attention turns to the Middle East, this NATO summit is considered particularly critical. Leaders of alliance members will evaluate security at a time of ongoing regional crises. President Erdoğan will present Türkiye's perspective at the summit and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several heads of state and government.

It is anticipated that Erdoğan will draw attention to Israel's massacres in Gaza both during his speech at the leaders' session and in his one-on-one meetings.

Threats and risks to the Euro-Atlantic region to be addressed.Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on social media that the summit would include strategic-level discussions on threats and risks facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

Altun noted that a new Defense Investment Pledge aimed at raising allied defense spending to meet the demands of the current security environment would be a central topic of the summit.

He added that NATO's efforts in deterrence and defense against identified threats would also be evaluated during the meetings.

