Macron, Merz and Starmer to meet ahead of NATO summit opening

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold three-way talks Tuesday at 1615 GMT before NATO's summit gets underway in The Hague, the French presidency said.

France, Britain and Germany are spearheading European efforts to revive negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme, and the three leaders travelled together to Kyiv in May to show support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was also to meet Macron one-one-one in the Hague Tuesday.