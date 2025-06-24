Kremlin: Russia backed Iran, condemns US and Israeli strikes

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had supported Iran "with its clear position" on condemning U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and that Moscow intended to further develop its ties with Tehran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about criticism from some commentators who have suggested Russia did not do enough to support Iran, with which it has a strategic partnership pact.

Peskov said that "many people are trying to spoil relations between Moscow and Tehran by adding fuel to the fire."

He noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who held talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, had said he highly valued Russia's role.

Araqchi thanked Putin for condemning U.S. strikes on Iran, telling him Russia stood on "the right side of history".