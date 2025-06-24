FRANCE WELCOMES TRUMPS CEASEFIRE CALL

The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's ceasefire declaration in the war between Israel and Iran.



"This announcement must lead to a complete cessation of hostilities which France calls on all parties to respect," the ministry said in a statement.



"It is in everyone's interest to prevent a new cycle of violence, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the entire region."



Only a diplomatic solution could provide a lasting response to the security challenges posed by the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said, adding that Iran must never possess nuclear weapons.



France was urging Iran to immediately enter into negotiations on a deal addressing all concerns related to its nuclear programme, its ballistic missile programme and its destabilizing activities, the statement added.



