Putin slams attack on Iran, but offers no support to key ally

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday slammed attacks on Iran as "unprovoked" and "unjustified" in a meeting with Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, but did not announce any concrete support to his key ally in the Middle East.

Moscow is a crucial backer of Iran, but has not swung forcefully behind its partner even as the United States launched strikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

"This absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran is unjustified," Putin said in televised remarks to Araghchi at the start of their meeting.

Putin did not single out the US attacks, talking instead broadly of "strikes" against Iran, though the Kremlin had earlier Monday said it condemned and regretted the US strikes.

"There has been a new escalation of tensions in the region, and, of course, we condemn this and express our deep regret in this regard," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, shortly before Putin met Araghchi in the Kremlin.

Putin has pitched himself as a mediator between Iran and Israel, an idea rejected by US President Donald Trump last week.

Araghchi told Putin that Russia has been a "partner and companion" to Tehran and hailed ties between Tehran and Moscow "very close and longstanding".

"Iran is exercising legitimate defence against these aggressions," he added.

Since Israel launched its wave of strikes on June 13, triggering Iran to respond with missiles and drones, Russia has not publicly offered military help to Tehran.

Putin and other officials have also downplayed Moscow's obligations under a sweeping strategic partnership agreement signed with Tehran just months ago, highlighting that it is not a mutual defence pact.

Russia was "making efforts to help the Iranian people," Putin said in the meeting, without elaborating.

Asked what specific support Russia might offer, Peskov told reporters: "It all depends on what Iran needs. We have offered our mediation services."

Peskov also said the US strikes on Iran would not affect bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, saying they were "different issues".

Putin said last week that Iran had not requested any support from Russia.









