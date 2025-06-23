North Korea condemns US strike on Iran as violation of sovereign rights

North Korea said on Monday it strongly condemns the U.S. strike against Iran as a grave violation of a sovereign state's security interests and territorial rights, the North's state media reported.

The United States and Israel are the culprits of the current tensions in the Middle East born out of Jerusalem's "ceaseless war moves and territorial expansion" accepted and encouraged by the West," North Korea's foreign ministry said.

"(We) strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the U.S. which ... violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state," the unnamed spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA news agency.

"The just international community should raise the voice of unanimous censure and rejection against the U.S. and Israel's confrontational acts," the statement said.

Iran and North Korea have maintained friendly ties and have been suspected for decades of military cooperation including in developing ballistic missiles.