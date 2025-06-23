News World Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi sees Iranian regime close to collapse

The Islamic Republic is close to collapse, but toppling it has to come from the Iranian people and not from outside, Iranian Nobel Peace laureate Shirin Ebadi told French broadcaster RFI on Monday.



"The end appears close to me, but it is nevertheless impossible to predict the precise point in time," the human rights lawyer who won the prize in 2003 said.



"The Iranian regime can only be toppled by protests by millions of Iranians, as during the 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement," Ebadi, who lives in exile in the United Kingdom, said in reference to the wave of protests that hit Iran in the autumn of 2022.



"The government in Tehran feared this type of protest movement and was for this reason acting with greater repression than previously," Ebadi said.



She expressed the view that Israel and the United States could not achieve this end by military force.



Following the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, US President Donald Trump appeared to express support for "regime change" in a post on his Truth Social platform.



Ebadi said that Iranian civil society was deeply dissatisfied. "As human rights violations are constantly being extended, censorship rages, and so this civil society is thoroughly prepared, but is waiting for the right moment to rise up," she said.



She queried who would go onto the streets amid the aerial bombardments and how Iranians could oppose both regime's repression and foreign bombs.









