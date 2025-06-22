Trump says US military has carried out 'very successful attack' on Iranian nuclear sites

President Donald Trump said Saturday the US military has carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow."

Trump added that "all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors."

Trump's announcement came just two days after he said he would decide "within two weeks" whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers -- which carry so-called "bunker buster" bombs -- were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

Tehran had threatened reprisals on US forces in the Middle East if Trump attacked but the US president called for "peace."

"There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!" he said.

The Fordo nuclear facility is an underground uranium enrichment site near Qom -- Iran's deepest and most fortified nuclear installation designed to withstand conventional airstrikes.

Iran had strongly warned Trump against involvement in the conflict with Israel, saying if the US directly entered the hostilities it would lead to "irreparable consequences."

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take military action against Tehran and maintained that the US would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, something Iran has repeatedly denied that it seeks to acquire.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.









