Suicide attack on Damascus church leaves several dead

Rescuers inspect the damage at the site of a reported suicide attack at the Saint Elias church in Damascus' Dwelaa area on June 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A suicide bomber from the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group on Sunday opened fire inside Mar Elias Church in the east of Damascus before blowing himself up, killing at least 15 people and injuring several more, said the Syrian Interior Ministry.

According to the Syrian Civil Defense, these are the initial casualties from the terrorist attack on the church in the Dwel'a neighborhood.

The agency said ambulances are transporting the injured from the scene, and Internal Security Forces have cordoned off the church area to ensure safety.































