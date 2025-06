Putin ally: Trump started new war for US after attack on Iran

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had started a new war for the U.S. by attacking Iran.

U.S. forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

"Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S.," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.