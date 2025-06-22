Pakistan condemns US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling the escalation of the tension and violence "deeply disturbing."

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reiterated that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.

"Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region," it said.

Islamabad also urged all parties to adhere to international law, particularly international humanitarian law and resolve the crises through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law," said the ministry.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.