Iran says United States decided to 'blow up' diplomacy with strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday the United States and Israel "decided to blow up" diplomacy when they launched strikes on his country's nuclear sites.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Israel blew up negotiations between Tehran and Washington with its strikes on June 13, while the United States did the same to talks with European powers this week with its strikes on Sunday.



Addressing European calls for Iran to return to negotiations, Araghchi asked "how can Iran return to something it never left".









