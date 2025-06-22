European Council president calls for restraint in Middle East

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Sunday he was deeply alarmed by the situation in the Middle East and urged restraint and diplomacy on all sides.

"I call on all parties to show restraint and respect for international law and nuclear safety," Costa said in a post on social media platform X.

"Diplomacy remains the only way to bring peace and security to the Middle East region. Too many civilians will once again be the victims of a further escalation," he said, adding that the EU will continue engaging the parties and partners.







