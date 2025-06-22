News World Dozens injured after Iranian rocket attack on Israel

Dozens of people have been injured in renewed rocket attacks launched by Iran on Israel early Sunday morning, according to the Israeli rescue service. At least 10 impacts have been confirmed, including strikes in the center of the country.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2025

There have been at least 10 impacts, including in the centre of the country. In the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, dull explosions could be heard.



The Israeli military has announced that the population can now leave their shelters.



Search and rescue forces are deployed in several locations across the country where incoming projectiles have been reported.



Some 30 rockets were fired at Israel in the attack a few hours after the US bombings in Iran, Iran's state radio reported.



Just over a week after the outbreak of the latest conflict between Israel and Iran, the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities overnight.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps - Iran's elite force - had last fired ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday, hitting targets in the Mediterranean city of Haifa.









