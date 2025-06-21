Western firms supplying Russia with tools used to make weapons: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Western firms of supplying Russia with "machine tools" used to make weapons, in remarks made public Saturday.

He said companies from Germany, the Czech Republic, South Korea and Japan were among them, as well as one company "supplying a small number of components from the United States."

Ukraine has repeatedly signalled its allies have not done enough to sanction Russia and curb its supply chains since it invaded in 2022, saying it has found Western components in drones and missiles sent by Moscow.

"The Russian Federation receives machine tools from some countries -- machine tools that they use to manufacture weapons," Zelensky said.

He said most of the companies supplying tools to Russia were from China, but that dozens of Western firms were also culpable.

"We have passed on all this information to all countries, our partners, everyone... We strongly urge everyone to impose sanctions on these companies," the Ukrainian leader added.







