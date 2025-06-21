TRUMP SAYS EUROPE CANT HELP WITH IRAN CRISIS, ONLY THE US

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that European efforts to mediate the conflict between Israel and Iran won't work because Iran wants to speak with the United States - not Europe.



"Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this," Trump said in response to a journalist's question about whether recent talks between Europeans and Tehran had been helpful.



In a subsequent statement, Trump said there were currently contacts between the US and Iran, and it remained to be seen what would happen. He did not provide details about the discussions with representatives from Tehran. According to US media reports, Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in contact with Tehran.



On Friday, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom held negotiations in Geneva with their Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. They aim to continue pursuing a diplomatic solution to the nuclear conflict. Tehran has also expressed its willingness to continue the talks.



Regarding a demand from Tehran that a ceasefire would be necessary before negotiations, Trump said it would be difficult to ask this of Israel because Israel is currently "winning" the war against Iran. Such a demand, he said, would be easier if neither side had the upper hand.



Trump announced on Thursday that he would give diplomatic efforts about two more weeks before deciding on a possible US involvement in the war. Speaking to journalists on Friday at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said he would make his decision in a maximum of two weeks.



