Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan has officially nominated former U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “diplomatic leadership” during the recent crisis between Pakistan and India.

Published June 21,2025
In a written statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Islamabad praised Trump's mediation efforts, saying his intervention helped prevent a potentially devastating conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

"Through intense diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, President Trump played a crucial role in facilitating a ceasefire, thereby averting a conflict that could have impacted millions," the statement said.

The statement emphasized that Trump's actions reflect a commitment to peaceful resolution and dialogue, calling him a "true ambassador of peace." Pakistan also welcomed Trump's past offers to mediate on the long-standing Kashmir dispute, describing it as "one of the biggest obstacles to lasting stability in South Asia," and underlining the need for a resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The nomination further expressed hope that Trump will continue to play a constructive global role, especially amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's recent actions in Gaza and Iran. His leadership in the India-Pakistan crisis was framed as part of a broader pattern of pragmatic diplomacy and peace-building.