Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

In a written statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Islamabad praised Trump's mediation efforts, saying his intervention helped prevent a potentially devastating conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

"Through intense diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, President Trump played a crucial role in facilitating a ceasefire, thereby averting a conflict that could have impacted millions," the statement said.

The statement emphasized that Trump's actions reflect a commitment to peaceful resolution and dialogue, calling him a "true ambassador of peace." Pakistan also welcomed Trump's past offers to mediate on the long-standing Kashmir dispute, describing it as "one of the biggest obstacles to lasting stability in South Asia," and underlining the need for a resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The nomination further expressed hope that Trump will continue to play a constructive global role, especially amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's recent actions in Gaza and Iran. His leadership in the India-Pakistan crisis was framed as part of a broader pattern of pragmatic diplomacy and peace-building.