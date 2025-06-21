Moscow backs Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, opposes weaponization

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow's opposition to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including any potential acquisition by Iran, in an interview published Saturday.

Putin told Sky News Arabia that Russia supports Iran's right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, emphasizing that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence suggesting Tehran seeks to build nuclear weapons.

"The fatwa in Iran banning nuclear weapons is of great importance," he added, underscoring the religious ruling as a key element in Iran's stance.

Putin also stated that Russia is prepared to assist Iran in the development of its civilian nuclear program.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





