Iran FM to meet Putin in Moscow: Reports

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi will meet President Putin in Moscow Monday, saying talks with the U.S. depend on Washington proving it seeks a negotiated solution and halting Israeli airstrikes.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 21,2025
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow, according to reports from NBC News and Axios.

Araghchi, in an interview with NBC News in Geneva following talks with top European diplomats, said Iran is ready to negotiate but insisted that Israel first must halt its aerial attacks.

Regarding if a deal with the US could be reached within the two-week time, he said it was up to the Trump administration "to show their determination for going for a negotiated solution."

"Or they have something else in their mind, and they want to attack Iran anyway," he continued.

The foreign minister suggested that the US "perhaps have this plan and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up," referring to Israeli air attacks

He said Iran does not know if the US can be trusted anymore and called the Trump administration's actions a "betrayal to diplomacy."