Russia warns Israel, US: Don’t target Khamenei or escalate war

Russia would view the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a highly dangerous escalation and considers regime change in Iran "unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sky News on Friday.

"They will open the Pandora's box," Peskov said, referring to Khamenei being named as a possible target of Israeli or US strikes.

He warned that the region is already extremely tense and said any expansion of the conflict would further destabilize the Middle East. "It will lead only to another circle of confrontation and escalation of tension," he said.

Peskov added that an assassination attempt could trigger a response from inside Iran and fuel extremist sentiment. "Those who are speaking about this should keep it in mind," he said.

His comments followed a statement by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said Thursday that Israel's war aims include removing Iran's nuclear and missile threats, adding that "such a man [Khamenei] can no longer be allowed to exist."

US President Donald Trump, who has said he will decide within two weeks whether the United States will join Israel's military campaign, said earlier this week that the US would not kill Khamenei—"at least not yet."