On World Refugee Day, UNHCR chief says refugee protection 'threatened as never before'

Marking World Refugee Day, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Friday sounded the alarm over the rising number of forcibly displaced people and the growing challenges they face amid shrinking humanitarian aid.

"Record numbers of men, women and children-over 122 million people worldwide-have been uprooted from their homes, but their ability to find safety and support is threatened as never before," Grandi said in a statement.

He pointed to ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gaza as drivers of "untold human suffering," criticizing the global failure to end wars and address their root causes.

He also condemned the stigmatization of innocent civilians fleeing violence, saying it "makes it harder to escape danger and to find somewhere to recover and rebuild."

Calling for urgent and concrete solidarity, the high commissioner highlighted the example of front-line countries and communities that continue to support displaced people despite their own economic struggles.

"From wealthier states to development banks to businesses and many others, we can and must support these countries and communities by sharing the responsibility for protecting refugees," he said.

Grandi marked the day from Syria, where he said 2 million people have returned home since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December.

"Today, I met Syrian families who have returned after more than a decade as refugees. Their deep joy… is a poignant reminder of the yearning refugees feel for home," he said.

Despite deepening crises, Grandi emphasized that "even in these turbulent times, there are moments of profound hope." He urged global actors to act now to protect that hope and support the rebuilding of lives.



