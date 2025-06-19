WHO reiterates calls for unimpeded entry of aid, fuel into Gaza

The World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general has expressed concern over deteriorating situation of health care facilities in the Gaza Strip, calling for unimpeded entry of aid and fuel into the besieged enclave.

"Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, #Gaza, is struggling to stay operational amid relentless strain and lack of supplies," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X late Wednesday.

He said that the hospital received over 300 injured people on Tuesday, reportedly linked to two incidents near non-UN militarized food distribution sites where 75 people died, including 11 children.

About 590 patients are currently hospitalized, Tedros noted and said that it is almost double Nasser's capacity.

"The hospital is unable to increase its capacity due to lack of ventilators, monitors, beds and staff."

The WHO chief underlined that Nasser is located within the evacuation zone, but he added many health workers cannot reach the hospital due to fear for safety or lack of fuel for transportation.

Tedros said WHO delivered a minimum amount of fuel on Wednesday which is enough to sustain just five more days of operation but warned that without additional fuel, services will begin shutting down.

"WHO once again calls for the protection of the hospital; for unimpeded entry of health aid and fuel into and across Gaza via all possible routes," he said.

"Time is ticking to save lives. Ceasefire!" the WHO director-general added.





