Putin and Xi discuss Middle East tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the Middle East situation on Thursday, strongly condemning Israel's actions as violation of the UN Charter, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov told reporters that during their phone conversations, both leaders shared "identical approaches" to the regional conflict and believe that the crisis cannot be resolved through military action.

"Russia and China are in full agreement that the situation in the Middle East requires a political solution," he said.

Putin also reaffirmed Russia's willingness to act as a mediator in the conflict if necessary, and the two leaders agreed to direct their respective departments to share information and coordinate in the coming days.

The conversation also touched on the G7 summit, with both leaders reportedly noting tensions among the participants. Putin and Xi considered the summit an unsuccessful moment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Ushakov.

On his part, Chinese President Xi said that a ceasefire is an urgent priority and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes, according to Xinhua News Agency.

"China is ready to continue enhancing communication and coordination with all parties and play a constructive role in restoring Mideast peace," he said, adding: "Top priority is to protect civilians."

The two leaders further reviewed Russia-China bilateral ties and agreed to hold full-scale talks in China on Sept. 2.