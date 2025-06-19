Pakistan urges UN to stop Israeli 'aggression' against Iran

Pakistan on Thursday urged the United Nations and the international community to stop Israel's "aggression" against Iran and hold it accountable for its actions.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan told reporters in Islamabad that Pakistan strongly condemns the "unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against Iran."

"Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law," he said.

Khan called Israel's attacks on Iran a "serious threat" to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region.

He reaffirmed Islamabad's support to Iran and said Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these "blatant provocations" by Israel.

Hostilities began between Israel and Iran last Friday, when Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



