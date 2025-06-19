China opposes possibility of US striking Iran

China on Thursday expressed opposition to the possibility of the US striking Iran in the near future.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun expressed Beijing's opposition to "any acts that violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, infringe upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of force in international relations," according to the state-run daily Global Times.

Several media reports have suggested that the US is preparing to strike Iran in the near future.

The Pentagon is "prepared to execute" US President Donald Trump's decisions on Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, while Trump himself said, guardedly, "I may do it. I may not do it," yet also suggested that Iran must "surrender."

"The international community, especially influential major powers, should uphold an impartial stance and a responsible attitude, create conditions for promoting a ceasefire and returning to dialogue and negotiation, so as to prevent the regional situation from sliding into an abyss and triggering greater disasters," Guo said.

Regional tensions have escalated since last Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





